Fashion hits and misses from the 2015 American Music Awards

All of the hot performances and host Jennifer Lopez's sexy outfit changes aside, we couldn't help but notice the wild fashion choices at the American Music Awards on Nov. 22, 2015. Take a look through the night's best and worst looks, starting with "I Used to Love You" singer Gwen Stefani's partly-sheer Yousef Al-Jasmi dress. Her black, puffy caped-sleeve look reminded us a little too much of Morticia Addams. But wait till you see a closeup of her hair ...

