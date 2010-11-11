2010 CMA Awards: Fashion Highs and Lows

By Kat Giantis

Thigh Note: When Gywneth Paltrow goes country, she goes all the way, y'all! Shortly before she hit the stage to perform the title song from her clunkily titled forthcoming flick "Country Strong," the Oscar winner-cum-flatiron abuser embraced the spirit of the CMAs by slinking into the ceremony sheathed in a cutout, slit-to-Graceland, Atelier Versace ombré crystal-encrusted gown that Dolly Parton would give anything (even her favorite, super-reinforced brassiere) to have.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyn's successful CMA debut