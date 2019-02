By Kat Giantis

Movies, schmovies. The Cannes Film Festival is all about the fashion. From acres of skin and opulent jewels to flashes of crack and tortured tootsies, this year's red carpet didn't disappoint. Let's kick things off with festival judge Nicole Kidman, who chose an embroidered Christian Dior strapless dress with hot pink pumps for the opening ceremony. Vote on her straight-out-of-an-Audrey Hepburn-movie floral frock, then take a closer look at her decidedly odd hairdo …