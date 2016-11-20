2016 AMAs fashion hits and misses

The American Music Awards are always a fun night for fashion, with the biggest stars in music and more celebs hitting the red carpet in funky, fun looks. But while some shine in chic ensembles, others often miss the mark completely. Wonderwall.com has rounded up the best and worst looks of the night from the 2016 AMAs on Nov. 20, starting with one of our favorites -- the lady of the evening, host Gigi Hadid! The supermodel hit the red carpet in this show-stopping tiered white lace gown by Roberto Cavalli and paired the off-the-shoulder frock with an accessory that nearly rivaled its beauty. Keep reading to get a closer look at her diamond choker -- and to see the rest of the fashion hits and misses from this year's AMAs!

