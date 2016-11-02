2016 CMA Awards: Red carpet fashion hits and misses

Country music's biggest stars assembled for the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 2, 2016. It was a night of big voices and big fashion! Take Lady Antebellum frontwoman Hillary Scott, for example. She was a vision in white in what some have called Hollywood's favorite look: a curve-hugging white dress with a cape. It may not have been entirely unique, but she looked flawless, and we here at Wonderwall.com loved it nonetheless. Now keep reading to get a closer look at the real star of the show: Hillary's pendant necklace, plus check out more of the biggest celeb style hits and misses from the 2016 CMA Awards...

