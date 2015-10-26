Trend Report

Trend Report: Bronde celebrities

Getty Images North America 1 / 15

Move over, blondes! We think brondes may actually have more fun! If you just can't decide between being a blonde or a brunette, take some inspiration from these celebrities who are mixing both hair hues to achieve a more natural look: The bronde! Click through to see which celebrities have been rocking the trend, starting with Blake Lively, who toned down her blonde with brown as seen at "The Age of Adaline" premiere in New York City.

RELATED: Craziest celeb hair art

Up NextOscar's Style
Getty Images North America 1 / 15

Move over, blondes! We think brondes may actually have more fun! If you just can't decide between being a blonde or a brunette, take some inspiration from these celebrities who are mixing both hair hues to achieve a more natural look: The bronde! Click through to see which celebrities have been rocking the trend, starting with Blake Lively, who toned down her blonde with brown as seen at "The Age of Adaline" premiere in New York City.

RELATED: Craziest celeb hair art

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries