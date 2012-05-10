Carrie Underwood's Red Carpet Style

By Laura Blum

Since blowing away the competition as 2005's "American Idol," Carrie Underwood has taken county music by storm. During her climb to become one of country's biggest stars, she kept her Southern charm -- and made vast improvements in her personal style. As her newest album, "Blown Away," takes over the charts, take a look at how Carrie's red carpet style has evolved over the years, and vote on whether you like her looks.

At the 2012 Grammy Awards, Carrie stunned in a glittering Gomez-Gracia gown and loose bun. The long-sleeved white dress and up-do gave the singer an air of elegant maturity.