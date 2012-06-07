Celebrities Undressed: Iffy Star Fashion Statements

By Kat Giantis

After the heartbreaking loss of both Donna Summer and Robin Gibb, disco wasn't sure it could go on. Then, twinkling like a mirror ball reflecting off the sweaty forehead of a dance feverish John Travolta, Heidi Klum appeared in all her mesh-topped, bell-bottomed glory. Disco gazed in wonder at her bedazzled business-casual suit and teeny tube top, and it knew: The end was nigh.