Celebs Wearing Green
By Molly McGonigle
St. Patrick's Day season is here, and celebs are have been piling on their green clothes and accessories a little early this year. See which celebs are already preparing to avoid being pinched on the big day!
Julianne Moore's striking green dress and fierce attitude were the best way to unveil her role as Sarah Palin at the "Game Change" premiere on March 8, 2012.
