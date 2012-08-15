Celebs Who Sparkle

Carrie Underwood sparkle

By Molly McGonigle

Once in a while, two unrelated things come together to make cool things happen in Hollywood. First, there's the release of Whitney Houston's final film "Sparkle" on Aug. 18. Then there's the trend of celebs wearing sparkly fashions. In celebration of this confluence of pop culture events, see how the hottest stars are rocking sequin shorts, dresses, shoes, nails and bikinis.

From white shorts with gold leaf embellishments to a peach-gold top and a pair of glitter booties, Carrie Underwood stakes her claim to being the glitter girl in country music while performing on "Today."