'The Huntsman: Winter's War' stars' best fashion moments

Jessica Chastain, Charlize Theron and Emily Blunt are three of the best-dressed women in Hollywood -- and yet their senses of style couldn't be more different! In honor of their new film "The Huntsman: Winter's War," which debuts on April 22, 2016, Wonderwall.com rounded up each of the actress' top fashion moments, starting with their looks during the Los Angeles premiere of "The Huntsman" on April 11. Jessica sparkled in an Altuzarra gown while Charlize donned an asymmetrical Dior LBD and co-star Emily Blunt kept her baby bump under wraps in a loose-fitting Valentino frock. Now keep reading for more!

