Fashion Hits and Misses

Fashion Hits and Misses: Whose Style Rocks and Whose Flops?

GSI 1 / 20

By Kat Giantis

Kim Kardashian keeps cool in Miami by placing as little material as possible between her skin and the open air. She squeezes her bountiful posterior into a loincloth-inspired black miniskirt with sheer flank cutouts, and lets her bra breathe free in a gauzy black tank top. Kim's tootsies aren't so lucky, however. They work up a sweat in leopard-print Christian Louboutin booties.

Up NextMet Gala
GSI 1 / 20

By Kat Giantis

Kim Kardashian keeps cool in Miami by placing as little material as possible between her skin and the open air. She squeezes her bountiful posterior into a loincloth-inspired black miniskirt with sheer flank cutouts, and lets her bra breathe free in a gauzy black tank top. Kim's tootsies aren't so lucky, however. They work up a sweat in leopard-print Christian Louboutin booties.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries