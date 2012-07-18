Fashion Hits and Misses: Whose Style Rocks and Whose Flops?

By Kat Giantis

Kim Kardashian keeps cool in Miami by placing as little material as possible between her skin and the open air. She squeezes her bountiful posterior into a loincloth-inspired black miniskirt with sheer flank cutouts, and lets her bra breathe free in a gauzy black tank top. Kim's tootsies aren't so lucky, however. They work up a sweat in leopard-print Christian Louboutin booties.