Fashion hits and misses for April 2019

Spring is here and with that comes spring fashion! From pretty pastel hues to sweet sundresses, we're rounding up the best fashion moments of the month. But with the good comes the bad, so we'll start with a less-than-stellar fashion moment courtesy of Cardi B. The star's looks have been polarizing lately, and unfortunately, we're in the no camp when it comes to this one. The rapper wore this mint green feather-adorned Ralph & Russo disaster to the grand opening of KAOS day and nightclub in Las Vegas on April 6, adding an overly dramatic hat to make things a little more ridiculous. Keep reading for more of the best and worst dressed stars this month...

RELATED: Cardi B's best style moments