Fashion hits and misses at the 2016 CMT Music Awards

Live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, the 2016 CMT Music Awards on June 8, brought a whole lot more than a couple of belt-buckle trophy winners and some pretty-rocking stage collabos. C'mon y'all, we're alluding to the fashion in Music City -- though there seemed to be an equal amount of country couture combined with flat-out failures. Take Cam, who embodied elegance in a vintage-inspired white Leah Da Gloria tiered, tussled dress. Can't you imagine her sittin' pretty by the bar in a saloon back in the Wild Wild West? Click on for a look at her winning hair and accessories, plus more style hits and misses from the evening.

