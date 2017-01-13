Fashion hits and misses for January 2017

2017 is upon us! And with the brand new year comes a new wave of style to judge! First up, Kendall Jenner! The supermodel attended the Harper's Bazaar celebration of the 150 Most Fashionable Women event in Los Angeles on Jan. 27 in this barely there lacy black frock. There was a reason the dress was reminiscent of lingerie -- it was by lingerie giant La Perla. The intimates brand's foray into red carpet fashion certainly raised eyebrows, but we weren't fans of this excessively sheer slip dress. Keep reading to see more of the best and worst celebrity style of January 2017...

