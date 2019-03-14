Fashion hits and misses for March 2019

March is upon us and spring is in the air! But while the flowers bloom, the stars have been serving up some real fashion duds. Wonderwall.com is breaking down the best and worst dressed stars this month, starting with this reality TV celeb and this disaster of a look. Everything old does not need to become new again. Case in point -- Kim Kardashian West's Azzedine Alaia moment during Paris Fashion Week on March 5. Kim wore the vintage leopard-print jumpsuit with a matching coat and shoes, delivering an ensemble no one needed to relive. Keep reading for more of this month's hits and misses...

RELATED: Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Academy Awards