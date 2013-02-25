Fashion hits and misses: The 2013 Oscars

Charlize Theron 2013 Oscars

By Kat Giantis

Charlize Theron has previously appeared at the Oscars styling a baby-sized bow on her shoulder and two cheese Danishes on her boobs. We mention this to remind everyone that, despite her breathtaking, goddess-gazing-down-from-Mt. Olympus beauty, the buzz cut-sporting actress is indeed human. She glides onto the red carpet in a white Dior Haute Couture structured bustier gown that plays up every inch of her towering silhouette. In addition to some subtle sparkle on the peplum, Charlize dazzles in multiple Harry Winston diamond bracelets (100 carats total on her wrists, fingers and ears). Vote on her ensemble, then weigh in on her cropped 'do …