Fashion Hits and Misses: The 2012 Cannes Film Festival

By Kat Giantis

A tabloid recently alleged that Gwyneth Paltrow harbored a secret, seething dislike of Kim Kardashian. "She'd die if she were photographed next to Kim," gasped an insider. So, is it just a coincidence that the Kanye West-dating reality starlet hit a Cannes Film Festival soiree styling the same open-backed, midriff-baring Pucci dress that GOOP-y herself wore to the Emmys in September? Kim pairs the beaded, lacy two-piece with a sleek ponytail, weighty earrings and (we hope) a cheeky sense of irony.