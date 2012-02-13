Fashion Hits and Misses: The 2012 Grammy Awards

By Kat Giantis

In yet another fashion homage to Michelle Pfeiffer's sultry moll from "Scarface," Rihanna bares acres of gold-accented cleavage in a backless, belly-button plummeting black silk gown that she co-designed with Giorgio Armani. In a refreshing twist, RiRi also pays tribute to a less appreciated '80s flick featuring a strong, fair-haired heroine: "Overboard," starring Goldie Hawn as an amnesiac who forgets that black-rooted, Afghan Hound-like perms are always fashion don'ts.