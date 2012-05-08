Fashion Hits and Misses: The 2012 Met Gala

By Kat Giantis

Gwyneth Paltrow offers up a generous helping of legs, ribs and side boob in a backless, silvery-purple satin Prada halter-necked apron frock embellished with super-sized sequins on the hips. Blue satin Prada peep-toes (with fancy clear heels), lobe-straining bejeweled earrings and a prim bun finish off the GOOP maven's Met Gala look.