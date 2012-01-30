Fashion Hits and Misses: The 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards

By Chris Gardner

Each awards season, the acting community pauses to applaud their own at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, with the night's biggest prizes going to the best ensembles. We'll follow their lead by pointing out the best of their collective ensembles, but of the fashion variety. The rest is up to you, so don't forget to cast your votes...

We'll start with "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara, who vamped it up on the red carpet yet again in a curve-hugging Marchesa gown, which she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and her always-buzzed-about body. Speaking of those notorious curves, Vergara said it's time to draw attention away from her bust line.

"I get upset that people talk about my boobs, because I have a nice [backside] too," joked the actress, who took home a trophy as part of the ensemble cast of her hit ABC series. Rather than taking the blame for ignoring her derriere, we included a picture for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy!

