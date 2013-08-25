Fashion hits and misses: The 2013 MTV Video Music Awards

By Kat Giantis

Miley Cyrus is bejeweled and bewildering at the VMAs in vintage Dolce & Gabbana (and by "vintage," we mean 1991, one whole year before she was born). Captured in a rare moment when she wasn't making everyone extremely uncomfortable with her twerking and tongue-thrusting, the starlet styles a black, off-the-shoulder crop top with matching Urkel-waisted leggings and a gem-trimmed garter belt. Speaking of vintage, let's get a closer look at Miley's horned hair …