Fashion Hits and Misses: VH1 Divas Special
By Kat Giantis
At the VH1 Divas Celebrate Soul event Sunday in New York, Jennifer Hudson shows off the results of her Weight Watchers endorsement deal in a shiny, short-sleeved Francesco Scognamiglio minidress. Vote on her pink-hued futuristic frock, then let's take a closer look at those boots ...
