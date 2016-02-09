Heidi Klum, Adele and more style hits and misses for February 2016

The month of February is full of events -- including Super Bowl 50, the Grammy Awards and the Academy Awards -- so there are many opportunities for celebrities to either stand out or fail in the fashion department. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the month's best- and worst-dressed stars, starting with Heidi Klum. The model wore this gaudy purple Marchesa gown to the 88th Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 28, 2016. From the obnoxious amount of flow to the ombre color and the huge floral accents, this look was way off the mark -- especially for someone as beautiful as Heidi. Keep reading for more hits and misses!

