Fashion Voting: Would You Wear This Trend?

By Molly McGonigle

Celebrities make it their job to stay on top of the latest trends on the horizon. From denim on denim to cutout dresses, there is nothing Hollywood's most stylish stars won't try -- no matter how funky. Click through to vote on whether or not you would wear these celeb fads.

Floral dresses

It's hard not to like colorful floral dresses in summer. They are perfect for outdoor parties and easy to wear with minimal accessories. Dianna Agron opted for an Anthropologie party dress and a retro 'do for a recent New York party. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in a red-and-white number for a Chanel fashion show in Paris.