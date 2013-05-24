Funky braid style

Selena Gomez braid

By Molly McGonigle

Now that summer's here, it's time to have fun trying different styles. And lately, celebs have been into the braid craze. Check out their 'dos, and who knows, maybe you'll be inspired to try a few of these at home.

Along with a glitzy gold dress, Selena Gomez enhanced her sexy look with an edgy French braid and a Snooki-esque bump in front at the MTV Movie Awards in April 2013.