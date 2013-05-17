Celeb Guys in Tank Tops: Hot or Not?

By Stacie Anthony

Men in tank tops are kind of like women squeezing into body-con dresses. It may seem like a good idea, in theory, but when worn wrong, the look can be disastrous. From bulging biceps to scrawny arms to beer bellies and more, click through to take a look at dudes who dared to wear man tanks and vote on whether these guys have nice guns, or need to put on some long sleeves.

Some say it's not fair to set the bar too high. But we don't care what they think! Lenny Kravitz is the hottest dude in a tank! And even yummier shirtless.