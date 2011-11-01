Guys Who Dress Like Girls

Kanye West Coachella

By Rebecca Silverstein

If it takes a real man to wear pink, then what can we say about guys who wear girls' clothing? It seems like everywhere we turn nowadays, celebrity men are donning women's wear, from blouses to jeggings to skirts. Keep clicking to see who has tapped into this gender-bending trend.

Kanye West

When Ye took the stage at Coachella in April last year, he did so in a printed Celine women's blouse ripped straight from the designer's Spring/Summer 2011 runway show. Maybe he was just getting into character for his DW women's line, which he launched at Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1, 2011.

