Gwen Stefani's Fashion Hits and Misses

gwen stefani style

By Molly McGonigle

Gwen Stefani has never shied away from taking fashion risks. From her love of brightly colored, graphic prints to her platinum blond hair and affinity for a bold red lip, Gwen manages to be both funky and glamorous at the same time. In honor of her 42nd birthday on Oct. 3, click through to tell us what you think about her many eclectic looks from over the years!

Going for a mod look, Gwen embraces a tiny white shift dress with black crosses and matching white and black bangles.