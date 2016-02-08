'How To Be Single' cast: style roundup
"How To Be Single" hits theaters on Feb. 12, 2016, and the cast is one stylish set of women! Keep reading to see some of Alison Brie, Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann and Dakota Johnson's best recent fashion moments on the red carpet and on the street.
