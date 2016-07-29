Iconic celeb fashion from 1996

Let's take a trip back to 1996: "E.R." ruled the airwaves, "Independence Day" topped the box office, everyone was doing the Macarena, and Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow were Hollywood's "It" couple. But that's not all that we at Wonderwall.com remember about 1996. Twenty years later, we're still thinking about Madonna's Eva Peron-inspired getup at the Los Angeles "Evita" premiere on Dec. 14. Keep reading for more of 1996's most memorable celeb red carpet looks.

