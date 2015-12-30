January Jones' most interesting looks

January Jones' '60s housewife style on "Mad Men" was quite conservative, but offscreen, her wardrobe is eccentric -- to say the least. Since it's her 38th birthday on Jan. 5, 2016, let's take a look at her most interesting looks over the years, starting with this recent Lela Rose outfit. She wore sheer silver trousers under a glimmering top with a feathery hemline for the "Fallout 4" game launch party in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2015. Keep reading for more!

RELATED: January Jones' funky street style