Style Profile

January Jones' most interesting looks

Rex USA 1 / 25

January Jones' '60s housewife style on "Mad Men" was quite conservative, but offscreen, her wardrobe is eccentric -- to say the least. Since it's her 38th birthday on Jan. 5, 2016, let's take a look at her most interesting looks over the years, starting with this recent Lela Rose outfit. She wore sheer silver trousers under a glimmering top with a feathery hemline for the "Fallout 4" game launch party in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2015. Keep reading for more!

RELATED: January Jones' funky street style

Up NextStellar style
Rex USA 1 / 25

January Jones' '60s housewife style on "Mad Men" was quite conservative, but offscreen, her wardrobe is eccentric -- to say the least. Since it's her 38th birthday on Jan. 5, 2016, let's take a look at her most interesting looks over the years, starting with this recent Lela Rose outfit. She wore sheer silver trousers under a glimmering top with a feathery hemline for the "Fallout 4" game launch party in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2015. Keep reading for more!

RELATED: January Jones' funky street style

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries