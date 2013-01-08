January red-carpet rewind
Cate Blanchett red dress
The incomparable Cate Blanchett slinks into the AACTA Awards in Sydney sheathed in a sequined, puffy-shouldered Armani Privé gown. The blazing red color plays perfectly against her blond locks, while the plunging neckline manages to be both utterly chic and entirely sexy.
