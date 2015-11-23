Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez's sexiest AMA outfits

Invision/AP 1 / 10

Jennifer Lopez had a big night hosting the American Music Awards on Nov. 22, 2015. With her hosting duties came a plethora of sexy outfits that the singer got to wear all night long, starting with this blue lace number that left very little to the imagination. Now take a look from the front ...

Up NextEngagement bling
Invision/AP 1 / 10

Jennifer Lopez had a big night hosting the American Music Awards on Nov. 22, 2015. With her hosting duties came a plethora of sexy outfits that the singer got to wear all night long, starting with this blue lace number that left very little to the imagination. Now take a look from the front ...

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries