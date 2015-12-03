Katy Perry wears angel wings on the red carpet, plus more celebrities with wings

It's the most wonderful time of the year! The holiday season is upon us, and we're just days away from the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which debuts on CBS on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Pass the time until we watch our favorite Angels strut their stuff on the runway by taking a look back at other stars who've sported wings, starting with Katy Perry. The singer accessorized with angel wings at the 2011 Grammy Awards. Now keep reading for more!

