Kendall Jenner's 21 best fashion moments

The most stylish member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kendall Jenner, turns the big 2-1 on Nov. 3, 2016! Aside from slaying on the red carpet, Kendall also has impeccable street style. In honor of the reality star-turned-supermodel's big birthday, we're taking a look back at her 21 most fashionable moments. First up is the show-stopping Atelier Versace gown Kendall donned for the 2016 Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2016. The brunet beauty's blue and white halter dress featured sheer cutouts created with a laser tool, which fell perfectly within that year's theme, "Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology." Keep reading for more of Kendall's greatest looks over the years!

