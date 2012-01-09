Fashion Hits and Misses

Kim Kardashian's New Nerdy Look?

WireImage

By Wonderwall Editors

Kim Kardashian has finally caught up with the nerdy chic trend that has been a must-have look for Hollywood hipsters. While shopping on Saturday in Beverly Hills, Calif., the reality TV starlet was spotted wearing a pair of nerdy peeper covers. What do you think of Kim's new glasses?

WireImage

