Penelope Cruz's all-time sexiest looks

You can always count on Penelope Cruz to spice up the red carpet. The Spanish siren often favors slinky silhouettes and isn't afraid to play with colors or cuts when it comes to fashion. To mark her latest movie, Sacha Baron Cohen's "The Brothers Grimsby," which hits theaters on March 11, 2016, we're rounding up some of Penelope's sexiest red carpet moments, starting with this stunning gown. Penelope shimmered in black-and-gold Balmain at the "Zoolander 2" premiere in New York City on Feb. 9, 2016. With bombshell waves and a streamlined silhouette, the actress looked flawless while promoting the film about beautiful people. Keep reading for more of Penelope's hottest looks!

