Red Carpet Trend Report: Long-Sleeve Dresses

By Rebecca Silverstein

It used to be that the most skin you showed, the better. Not anymore! Right now, long-sleeved dresses are all the rage in Hollywood. Get inspired by checking out these stylish stars who keep their arms undercover on the red carpet.

Hayden Panettiere went retro chic in a '70s-inspired, red silk chiffon Gucci gown with sheer sleeves at the recent Vanities 20th anniversary party. The actress finished off her look with a bold yellow Laura Merkin clutch and snakeskin Christian Louboutin platforms.