Scariest Celeb Fashion 2013

Gena Oppenheim

Trick or treat! This Halloween, celebs like Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Russell Brand should consider asking for new clothes instead of candy because some of their recent ensembles have been super eerie. Click through to see more stars whose everyday outfits are scary enough to be Halloween costumes.

Pretty much all of the peculiar outfits that Lil' Kim wears could be costumes. The feathery jumpsuit she sported to the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 25, 2013, only furthers our point.