See all Beyonce's Coachella 2018 looks from both weeks' performances

Beyonce delivered an energetic and record-breaking set during her first Coachella performance on April 14 in a series of spectacular stage looks by Balmain. For her second headlining show a week later at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, Bey debuted all-new ensembles that were also designed by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing -- including this sparkling pink minidress with black patent thigh-high boots that she wore while performing with husband JAY-Z. Keep reading to see the rest of her slay-all-day looks from both Beychella performances in Indio, California...

