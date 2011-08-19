Star Style
By Molly McGonigle
Ever since Dolce & Gabbana debuted outfits adorned with stars, celebs have been quickly jumping on this latest trend. From bright yellow to black-and-white to dresses and pants, see how your favorite stars are wearing, well, stars.
Fergie's daring yellow and black minidress is the fiercest look to emerge from the growing star trends.
