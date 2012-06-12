Stars in Sneakers
By Isabel Wilkinson
The Daily Beast
Elle Fanning, Beyoncé & More Stars in Sneaker Wedges. It may just be summer's worst trend -- but that hasn't stopped stars from wearing it en masse.
'90s Cool
Elle Fanning channels decades past with a pair of brightly striped sneaker wedges by Marc by Marc Jacobs -- which she pairs with mom jeans and circular shades.
