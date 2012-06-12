Stars in Sneakers

By Isabel Wilkinson

The Daily Beast

Elle Fanning, Beyoncé & More Stars in Sneaker Wedges. It may just be summer's worst trend -- but that hasn't stopped stars from wearing it en masse.

'90s Cool

Elle Fanning channels decades past with a pair of brightly striped sneaker wedges by Marc by Marc Jacobs -- which she pairs with mom jeans and circular shades.

RELATED ON THE DAILY BEAST: Check out the Daily Beast gallery