Summer's 30 best looks

This summer was a great one for style! From picture-perfect red carpet moments to superb street style, the stars have given us plenty of fashion inspiration during the hottest season of the year. Wonderwall.com is rounding up the top 30 looks of the summer, starting with Elle Fanning! The actress donned a gorgeous Gucci ballgown in pale pink while attending the New York City screening of "The Neon Demon" on June 22, 2016. The ruffles and velvet accents made this one of our favorite looks of the summer -- but keep reading to see more phenomenal fashion!

