Trend Report: 70's Chic

By Molly McGonigle

Studio 54 may have shut its hip doors decades ago, but the fashionable spirit of the exclusive club still lives on today, courtesy of some of Hollywood's best-dressed celebs. In honor of the 35th anniversary of the opening of New York's trendsetting, beat-thumping Studio 54, click through to see which stars could easily slip past the velvet ropes of the club that became a cultural phenomenon -- and enjoy a Spotify-presented soundtrack of the era's biggest hits along the way.

Nicole Richie would move right to the front of the VIP line in this yellow and black graphic print dress, bright orange shoes and dramatic hair, an ensemble she rocked at a New York event for H&M.