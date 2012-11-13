Trend Report: '90s Style

By Stacie Anthony

It's time to dust off your Docs, creepers, flannel shirts and overalls because Wonderwall's celebrating the release of Green Day's new album, "¡Dos!". So in honor of the grungy, alternative, pop-punk band, we're rounding up the hottest '90s trends that are making a comeback. Click through to see your favorite stars -- like Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus -- rock these throwback threads.

Nope! Your mind is not playing any tricks on you. Green Day may have made their mark with their breakout album "Dookie" in 1994, but they haven't changed their style since. Nice creepers, Billie Joe, but we think you're missing some flames.