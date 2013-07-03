Reese Witherspoon, Carrie Underwood and more stars sport Americana style

reese witherspoon trend americana style

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Stars don't just show their patriotism on the Fourth of July alone! Keep clicking to see who's been paying homage to the ol' Red, White and Blue by sporting Americana style.

RELATED: Celebs without makeup

Reese Witherspoon sported the colors of the season while shopping in Los Angeles on July 2, 2013. The A-list actress added pops of red to spruce up her nautical shirt and print-skirt combo.