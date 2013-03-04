Trend Report: Bangs

Lea Michele bangs

By Molly McGonigle

In Hollywood, fashion trends come and go -- you never know when a look will return to dominate the red carpet. And that's exactly what's happening with bangs. Lately, certain celebs cannot get enough of this hair trend. Click through to decide if you love or hate how these stars look with fringe.

Lea Michele has had this style for a while now and she's certainly found her favorite way to style her bangs. She loves a good updo with loose tendrils framing her face in order to look polished yet sexy.