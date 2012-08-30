Trend Report: Belted Dresses

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Our favorite fashionistas spruced up their summer dresses with an unexpected accessory: the belt. Whether cinching in sundresses on the streets or complementing couture on the red carpet, belted dresses were all the rage last summer. Click through to see how Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jenny McCarthy and Nikki Reed rocked this trend for inspiration on how you can incorporate the accessory into your look at home.

RELATED: Celebs Talking About Being Nude

Miranda Kerr was a vision in white at a Quantas presentation in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 29, 2012. The model mom accessorized her long-sleeved white dress with a simple brown leather belt and some killer cat's-eye shades.