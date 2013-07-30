Jessica Alba's chic beach attire, plus more summer vacation trends

By Stacie Anthony

For stylish stars, packing suitcases for summer vacation is just as exciting as arriving at an exotic destination. From chic airport attire to trendy beachwear, click through to see the best celebrity vacation style.

Looking for an easy, breezy look that's perfect after a dip in the ocean? Follow suit and rock a fun patterned maxi dress topped off with a wide-brim fedora like Jessica Alba did in St. Barts on April 6, 2013.